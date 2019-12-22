comscore Change in Navy contracting eliminates jobs at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Change in Navy contracting eliminates jobs at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Defense giant BAE Systems is exiting the surface ship repair business at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard after a more than 10-year run, eliminating about 325 jobs. Read more

Local comedian Mel Cabang dies in Las Vegas after heart bypass surgery
Hawaii real estate sales, Oct. 28-Nov. 2

