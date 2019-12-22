comscore Lahaina gets a new $10M chocolate factory and cacao farm, with all the profits going to charity | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Hawaii News

Lahaina gets a new $10M chocolate factory and cacao farm, with all the profits going to charity

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.

It would be too indulgent to say that Hawaii is about to be drenched in locally made chocolate, but the fledgling industry is on the verge of a sweet surge with a $10 million factory slated for a public opening next month on Maui. Read more

