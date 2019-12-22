comscore Low and slow — plus beef shank bones — makes for hearty ‘Cowboy Stew’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Low and slow — plus beef shank bones — makes for hearty ‘Cowboy Stew’

  • By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:05 p.m.

Michael Nobriga is well-known for his family’s delicious Roselani Ice Cream, which is sold in supermarkets across Hawaii. But his friends and family know him better for his killer Cowboy Stew. Read more

Previous Story
Local comedian Mel Cabang dies in Las Vegas after heart bypass surgery

Scroll Up