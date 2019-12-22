Maui sports: Registration opens for Paia Bay Beachfest; Food donations earn tickets to Sentry golf tournament

BODYBOARDING

Registration opens for Paia Beachfest competition

The 23rd Annual Paia Bay Beachfest, featuring some of Hawaii’s best bodyboarders and surfers, will be held Jan. 25-26 on the beach at the Paia Youth & Cultural Center.

The event includes food vendors, entertainment and an awards presentation.

Registration is available only online, through Jan. 23. There is a $30 entry fee, which includes a plate lunch, T-shirt and sponsor bag. Hats and shirts will be on sale as a fundraiser for the youth center.

There are eight divisions: menehune bodyboarding (ages 13 and under, coed), juniors bodyboarding (ages 14-17, coed), girls youth bodyboarding (under 17), wahine bodyboarding (all ages), kane bodyboarding (all ages), drop-knee bodyboarding (all ages, coed), soft-top shootout (under 18, coed) and pro/am (all ages, coed).

For more information, go to pyccmaui.org.

GOLF

Food donations earn tickets to Sentry golf tournament

Golf fans who donate 10 pounds or more of nonperishable food to the Maui Food Bank will receive two free tickets to the Sentry Tournament of Champions Ohana Day on Jan. 1 at The Plantation Course in Kapalua.

Ohana Day marks the opening of the 2020 winners-only event that runs Jan. 1-5.

Food donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

>> Maui Food Bank, 760 Kolu St. in Wailuku, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays

>> 5 A Rent a Space, 3600 Lower Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

>> Aston Maui Hill Resort front desk, 2881 S. Kihei Road

The most needed items are canned meat and tuna, canned fruit and vegetables, canned meals and soups with protein, rice, cereal and pasta.