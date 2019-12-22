comscore Maui sports: Registration opens for Paia Bay Beachfest; Food donations earn tickets to Sentry golf tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Sports

Maui sports: Registration opens for Paia Bay Beachfest; Food donations earn tickets to Sentry golf tournament

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Read more

Previous Story
Local comedian Mel Cabang dies in Las Vegas after heart bypass surgery

Scroll Up