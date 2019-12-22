The scoop on The Coop: Promoter bringing good wine and music to Maui in 2020

Rick “The Coop” Cooper is a part-time Maui resident who produces wines in California and concerts in Hawaii and elsewhere. Read more

Rick “The Coop” Cooper is a part-time Maui resident who produces wines in California and concerts in Hawaii and elsewhere. He and wine expert Rodney Alex own The Alex Cooper Project Wines, and Paradise Beverages represents and distributes the label here.

“I mainly live in Chicago and then on Maui in the winter. It’s the cold weather there that draws me here,” explained The Coop, who with Alex makes zinfandel, leasing land in Sonoma and contracting grapes from Doug Rafanelli’s famous Dry Creek vineyard.

“Doug has taken these two Chicago guys under his wing, combining their unbridled enthusiasm with his lifetime of grape-growing and winemaking experience,” said Alan Jahns of Paradise Beverages.

The 2012 Alex Cooper Project is 86% zin and 14% petit syrah. It’s available on Maui at the Wailea Wines store and in restaurants such as Hali‘imaile General Store, Monkeypod Kitchen, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Three’s Bar & Grill. The 2013 vintage will roll out in early 2020.

Joe and Beverly Gannon of Hali‘imaile General Store Upcountry and Gannon’s in Wailea have been friends with Rick and Bonnie Cooper for many years.

“Joe is Rick Cooper’s idol,” said Bev. (In fact, Joe was in the Kingston Quartet before it became the Kingston Trio back in the 1950s and can regale you with stories of the rock ‘n’ roll industry.) “Joe and Rick have many of the same connections in the music business.”

At Cooper’s invitation, Bev went to Chicago to cook a benefit dinner, bringing Hawaii regional cuisine to the Windy City. The Gannons have The Alex Cooper Project on their wine lists. It pairs perfectly with New York steak with mixed mushrooms, crisp half duck with celery-root puree and pineapple chutney, rack of lamb Hunan- style, and braised short ribs

Cooper’s production company, BAMP Project, just presented Rebelution the other night at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and is coproducing with Live­Nation the March 29 Hall & Oates concert at the MACC, as well as the duo’s March 27 show at Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu

Daryl Hall and John Oates are Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and the No. 1-selling duo in music history, according to the Record Industry Association of America. Their hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s include “Rich Girl,” “I Can’t Go For That,” Private Eyes,” “Maneater,” “Say It Isn’t So” and “Sara Smile.” Opening for them will be Henry Kapono. Tickets are on sale for $59, $69, $89, $129 and $149. Call 242-7469, go online to mauiarts.org or visit the box office in Kahului.

“BAMP Project is always honored to work in association with LiveNation in Hawaii, but even more so with a legendary act like Hall & Oates,” said The Coop in a phone conversation. “They are great guys.”

BAMP Project also will present “modern-day troubadour” John Craigie Feb. 28 at the MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Tickets are $20 to $25 in advance, and $5 more on day of show.

MUCH ADO ABOUT WAILUKU

I popped into the new Sixty Two MarcKet restaurant the other day in the Lokahi Pacific Building at 62 Market St. Former restaurants in that spot have included Café O’Lei, Molly’s and Juan’s Kitchen, among others. Chef Marc McDowell has a long history in Maui’s hospitality industry, including stints at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, Grand Wailea, Makena Beach & Golf Resort, The Mill House, Kula Lodge, Kula Bistro, Hali‘imaile General Store and most recently Maca Dang Dang, which sadly still hasn’t opened after months of seeking permits and such.

“There are four partners in Sixty Two MarcKet including my wife, Yvonne McDowell, and Janice and Larry Badua, who own a crepe and catering shop at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center,” said McDowell. The restaurant opened Dec. 9, serving breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for $29 per person. (The place will be closed Christmas and New Year’s Day.)

Signature breakfast items range from the Wailuku Town stuffed brioche French toast with strawberries, cream cheese, toasted mac nuts, Grand Marnier and maple syrup ($8) to oven-roasted turkey hash with rosemary poached egg, Yukon Gold potatoes and hollandaise ($11).

“I want to keep the prices low so people will come for the food and the service and see that the experience exceeds their bill,” said McDowell. “Lunch items range from $6 to $14. I don’t want to do dinner; I want to see my kids. This new restaurant is a great opportunity for that.”

Also spotted at Sixty Two MarcKet was assistant manager Jackie Torres, who was a chef at Lumeria and Maui Brewing Co. Now she’s front of the house and doing a fabulous job. Marketing associate Jake Belmonte of the Sysco food distribution company was also in house checking it out.

“We’ve finally got the Ritz Carlton of Wailuku happening,” said Belmonte, a former chef. “It’s got impeccable food but not intimidating prices. It makes me want to work back on the line again.”

For reservations or more details, call 793-2277.

NAUGHTY OR NICE

Looking for some last-minute gifts for the woman (or man) in your life? Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort has just introduced some new treatments at Spa Grande — and you may pick up gift certificates. The Mint Chocolate Mistle-Toes Pedicure utilizes sugar, macadamia nuts and dark chocolate in a foot scrub, followed by hot stones and a rich cocoa butter massage. The Naughty or Nice organic facial sounds so good you’ll want to eat the ingredients, made with the finest seasonal fruits and botanicals. Both include dips into the terme (wet area) hot and cold pools, steam baths and saunas.

Grand Wailea is also presenting a holiday brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in its Grand Dining Room. Cost is $98 per adult and half price for keiki. The New Year’s Day breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the same location, $39 for adults and half price for keiki. For reservations, call 875-1234.

Happy holidays, everyone!