comscore Veteran University of Hawaii research ship bids aloha to isles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Veteran University of Hawaii research ship bids aloha to isles

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:11 p.m.

A longtime University of Hawaii oceanographic research vessel was towed this month to Mexico, where it will be recycled for another purpose. Read more

Previous Story
Local comedian Mel Cabang dies in Las Vegas after heart bypass surgery
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales, Oct. 28-Nov. 2

Scroll Up