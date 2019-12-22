Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

Nisei veterans center welcomes back former director; Permits are required for New Year’s firecrackers. Read more

Nisei veterans center welcomes back former director

Deidre Tegarden, former chief of staff for Mayor Michael Victorino, is returning to her previous post as executive director of the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center. She will begin work Jan. 6, taking over for former state Sen. Jill Tokuda, who will serve as the center’s director for external relations, according to a news release.

Tokuda will be leading the NVMC’s upcoming capital campaign and further develop partnerships throughout Hawaii and beyond, the release said. Tegarden previously headed the nonprofit from 2016 to the end of 2018.

The center, located off Kahului Beach Road, was established to document, share and honor the exploits of the Maui Nisei, or second- generation Japanese-Americans, who fought during World War II in Europe and the Pacific.

Victorino appointed Tyson Miyake, deputy director of the Department of Management, as his new chief of staff.

Permits are required for New Year’s firecrackers

If your ohana likes to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a bang, be sure to get permits for firecrackers, as required by law.

Permits are $25 each, which allow the purchase of up to 5,000 firecrackers, with no limit on the number of permits issued to each adult. Pay by check or money order to “County of Maui,” with cash accepted only at the Fire Prevention Bureau, 313 Manea Place in Waikapu.

Permits also are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 31 at the parks permit office at the Lahaina Civic Center and at select fireworks retail outlets. Permits are not required for sparklers, cone fountains and similar consumer fireworks.

Fireworks can be legally set off only from 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day, with violators subject to fines of up to $2,000. Use of aerial fireworks is a Class C felony.

For more information, call 244-9161.