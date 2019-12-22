Winds topple trees on Oahu, but cause no major harm

Despite gusts reaching nearly 50 mph on Saturday, no major damage was reported on Oahu during a wind warning that blanketed the state for about 24 hours. Read more

Despite gusts reaching nearly 50 mph on Saturday, no major damage was reported on Oahu during a wind warning that blanketed the state for about 24 hours.

The warning, which took effect Friday afternoon, was replaced Saturday afternoon by a lesser wind advisory for most of the state until 6 a.m. today. The National Weather Service said the blustery weather was being generated by a high pressure system to the north of the islands along with a low pressure area west of the state. Winds were expected to reach 20 to 35 mph before easing today.

The wind advisory was for all islands except for Hawaii island summits above 8,000 feet and Haleakala summit.

According to the weather service, peak winds in the 24-hour period that ended 5 a.m. Saturday were 57 mph Friday afternoon in Kohala Ranch on Hawaii island, 44 mph Friday morning in Lihue, and 48 mph Friday night in Kuaokala on Oahu.

About noon Saturday, wind gusts of 48 mph were recorded in Palehua on Oahu and 46 mph in Kaneloa on Kahoolawe. Sustained winds at the airport in Honolulu were about 22 mph, also about noon Saturday.

Honolulu firefighters responded to reports of several fallen trees, but no major wind problems by about noon Saturday, said Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant.

He said firefighters assisted with a blown roof on California Avenue in Wahiawa on Friday night and several reports of fallen trees or branches. Firefighters responded to reports of a small tree or a branch falling on Pali Drive about 9:40 p.m. Friday, on Likelike Highway on Saturday morning and on a vehicle on Rycroft Street near Ala Moana, also Saturday morning.

On Maui, strong winds toppled trees at the 4th Marine Division Memorial Park in Haiku, forcing the closure of the park until the area was cleared. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources also closed Kalalau Trail on Kauai due to flooding in Hanakapiai Stream.

On Oahu, the Honolulu Zoo was closed Saturday because of the weather. The city also closed the Honolulu and Kapolei city lights for a second night in a row Saturday because the windy conditions, the city said.

The city said it will provide an update when the light displays reopen.