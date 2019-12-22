comscore Ilima-Lei Macfarlane dominates Kate Jackson at Bellator 236 to retain her world flyweight title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane dominates Kate Jackson at Bellator 236 to retain her world flyweight title

  • By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.

No checkmate, but plenty of checks. That was how Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defeated Kate Jackson in the main event of Bellator 236 on Saturday night at the Blaisdell Arena. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Dec. 21, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard - Dec. 22, 2019

Scroll Up