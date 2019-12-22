University of Hawaii men’s basketball team seeks elusive title

In the first 10 years of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, Hawaii has never been the last basketball team standing. Read more

In the first 10 years of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, Hawaii has never been the last basketball team standing.

The Rainbow Warriors’ quest for their first title begins against UTEP’s 40-minute, 94-foot challenge in today’s opening round in the Stan Sheriff Center.

The ’Bows are facing more than a Miner irritation. The Miners are forcing 16.6 turnovers per game while limiting opponents to a scoring average of 61.2 points.

“Defensively, they’re a really good team,” said Jabari Trotter, a UH assistant coach and scouting analyst. “They try to get into the passing lanes. They try to ball-hawk you a little bit, and make you speed up, and pressure you.”

The Miners prefer to extend their defense with full-court traps out of 1-2-2 or 2-2-1 pressures. In the half court, they cling with an adhesive man-to-man coverage.

“I think that style lends opportunities to play multiple guys,” UTEP coach Rodney Terry said.

UH point guard Drew Buggs holds the key to the trap door.

“Everyone is going to trap me because they don’t want to let me get downhill and make plays for others,” Buggs said. “I’m prepared for that every game. I know that’s what teams are trying to do, trying to get me out of rhythm, trying to mess me up. I’m ready for it.”

Buggs evades traps with jab steps and, when cornered, vise-like grip of the basketball.

“Anytime you’ve got Drew Buggs on your team, it’s always a good thing,” Trotter said. “He’s a good floor general for us in that way.”

Buggs’ workload has eased with 6-9 senior Zigmars Raimo’s emergence as a point forward. When defenses widen to cover the perimeter, Raimo can drive to the basket, lob to 7-foot Dawson Carper off a seal-and-release move, or pitch to a 3-point shooter.

Raimo said Carper works hard to gain leverage in the post. “I’m going to reward him for that,” Raimo said. “He’s working his ass off, and he needs a reward.”

The Miners try to set the pace on the other end. Out of the three-guard attack, Trotter noted, “they try to push the ball a lot, push the tempo, score at the rim. Then throw it into Bryson Williams.”

Williams, a 6-8 post, redshirted last season after transferring from Fresno State. Williams is averaging 19.6 points on 60.7 percent shooting, and 7.0 rebounds.

“To me, he’s a borderline NBA guy,” UH acting head coach Chris Gerlufsen said of Williams. “He can score from all over the floor.”

Trotter said Williams can play the four or five “depending on who they have around him. He can do it all. He can score in the post. He can score from mid-range. He can score from 3. He scores from three levels.”

Terry has coached several quality players during his career. At Texas, he helped recruit Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge. Terry noted Williams has comparable skills to Aldridge, a seven-time NBA All-Star.

“I’ve been really blessed to have worked for some great coaches that have great philosophies, and I’ve had some great players,” Terry said.

Both teams acknowledge the quick turnarounds needed to play three tournament games in four days. It is a little more of an endeavor for the Miners, who also played in three games this past week. By Christmas night, UTEP will have played six games in 10 days. Terry said the Miners wanted to play in their own Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational, as well as the Diamond Head Classic.

“We wanted to do it all,” Terry said.

Buggs said the ’Bows also welcome the opportunity to cram three games into a tight window.

“This is what you live for, playing in a nationally televised tournament,” Buggs said. “No excuses. You’ve got to go out there and compete. Every other team has to play three games in four days. We’re all facing the same challenges and adversities. There are no excuses.”

The Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic also announced the field for the 2020 tournament in the Stan Sheriff Center. Joining Hawaii are Arizona State, Oklahoma, Saint Mary’s, San Diego State, Seattle, Temple and Western Michigan.

The 2020 tournament will be held on Dec. 22, 23 and 25.

Houston vs. Portland

The other UH is 7-3, having won five of its past six games. Last season, the Cougars won 34 games and reached the NCAA’s Sweet 16 against Kentucky. Nate Hinton, a point guard who was named to C-USA’s All-Freshman team, has upped his averages in scoring (13.7) and rebounding (6.3). It took 12 games for Portland (8-4) to exceed last season’s production (7-25 overall, 0-16 West Coast Conference). Head coach Terry Porter, a former NBA guard, had to reboot the roster after three of last year’s four top scorers — one to transfer, one to disqualification and one to retirement. Isaiah White is active in ways good (14.8 points) and not-so-good (fouled out twice).

Georgia Tech vs. Boise State

Georgia Tech (4-5) had hoped to improve on last season’s dismal 3-point shooting (30.7 percent). So far, that hasn’t materialized, with its 3-point aim at 28.7 percent. But the Yellow Jackets are holding opponents to 38.6 overall shooting, and KenPom.com ranks them 43rd overall in defensive efficiency. Last season, Boise State (6-4) was 1-7 in games decided by three or fewer points. The solution was to avoid close games. This season, they have victory margins of 43, 61 and 77 points. Derrick Alston Jr., a 6-9 guard, has improved his scoring from 0.6 to 13.4 to 21.2 this season. He is averaging 6.2 rebounds.

Ball State vs. Washington

Ball State (6-4) guard Ishamel El-Amin, who missed a chunk of last season with an injury, is back to good health. He has connected on 48.1 percent of his 3s, and is one of three starters shooting better than 50 percent from the field. Washington (8-2) lost four starters from last season’s Pac-12 championship team. But heralded freshmen Isaiah Stewart (18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds per game) and Jaden McDaniels (14.5 points) and Kentucky transfer Quade Green (5.0 assists) have vaulted the Huskies to a No. 22 ranking.