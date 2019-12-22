University of Hawaii women’s basketball team loses in Idaho

The Hawaii women’s basketball team failed to extend its winning streak all the way through the holidays. Read more

UH encountered early difficulties in an afternoon matchup with Idaho on Saturday and couldn’t rally in a 67-52 defeat to its former WAC opponent at the Cowan Spectrum in Moscow, Idaho.

The Rainbow Wahine (6-6) saw their two-game winning streak snapped, a skein that included a 62-50 upset win at Washington on Dec. 8.

Hawaii could not recapture that road magic, shooting just 33.3 percent to Idaho’s 42.2. Forward Amy Atwell had nine points to lead the Wahine.

UH couldn’t establish its post players.

“We were just not clicking today whatsoever,” coach Laura Beeman said in a postgame phone interview. “We were just tired. I don’t know if it’s travel … but it definitely got the best of us today. We definitely were not on all cylinders.”

Idaho (5-4) connected on seven of 14 3-point shots in the first half in leading the whole way, including 43-31 at halftime. The Vandals were just 1-for-14 on 3s in the second half.

“We should’ve never allowed that to happen,” Beeman said of Idaho’s hot start from behind the arc. “The capability was there, we just did not follow the game plan.”

UH rallied to within 52-44 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Vandals outscored the Wahine 15-8 in the final period.

The Wahine coaches and players will disperse to their families on the mainland, then return to Oahu, concluding nonconference play against Pennsylvania at the Stan Sheriff Center on Dec. 31.

“Nice little break. We need it to heal our brains and our bodies,” Beeman said. “Where we are right now compared to some past teams is exponentially different in a positive way.”