Hawaii’s Backyard: Maui creamery a dream come true

Rebecca Woodburn-Rist got her first goat, Curry, in 2011 as a reward for finding a neighbor’s lost dog.

Today, she and her husband, Dylan Rist, own 31 goats, which supply milk for the cheese, ice cream and caramel sauces that their business, Haleakala Creamery, produces.

Woodburn-­Rist hails from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. When she was growing up, she often visited her uncle, a longtime resident of Kula in Upcountry Maui. She met Dylan Rist on Oahu in 2004, when they were both part of the team that opened Outback Steakhouse in Kapolei.

At the time, Woodburn-Rist was living in Kona and Rist was living in Atlanta. She joined him there in 2005, hoping they would one day be able to settle in Hawaii. They were able to do that in 2008 and married six years later on the 5-acre Kula property that’s now their home and the headquarters for Haleakala Creamery.

“For the first couple of years we were here, I worked as a server at several restaurants and saw the chefs’ efforts to incorporate as many local meats and produce in their menus as possible,” Woodburn­-Rist said. “Getting Curry inspired us to join the farming industry and to use goat milk as the healthy base for a variety of delicious products.”

Haleakala Creamery perks up its plain chevre with Dill and Garlic, Rosemary and Thyme, Garlic and Chive and Honey and Heat (Maui-grown Trinidad scorpion peppers provide the “heat”). It also sells six types of caramel sauces: original, chocolate, sea salt, Hawaiian vanilla, Maui coffee and coconut rum. The coffee comes from a Kula farm, the vanilla is from Kona and the sea salt is sourced from Molokai.

“Goatlato” ice cream choices are chocolate, vanilla, mint, caramel and Maui coffee. “Our ice cream is custard based, so it’s simply goat’s milk, cane sugar and egg yolks,” Woodburn-Rist said. “It’s similar to gelato because we use only milk, no heavy cream. I temper egg yolks with the milk and cane sugar to create a creamy texture, and there’s no ‘goat taste.’ ”

When Woodburn-Rist and her husband started the business, they knew nothing about raising goats and producing food. They read books, talked to other farmers, scoured the internet for information and visited dairies whenever they vacationed on the mainland.

They’ve since become goat aficionados, and operating Haleakala Creamery is a family affair. Rist is responsible for landscaping, marketing, doing the deliveries, feeding the animals and flavoring the cheese that Woodburn-Rist makes (all the recipes are his).

Their two sons also pitch in: Alton, 18 months old, gives the goats treats and pets. Endel, 4-1/2, cracks eggs, puts labels on jars and helps his dad with the feedings.

Among Woodburn-Rist’s chores are milking the goats, overseeing their care and ensuring the production process runs smoothly. She also leads the weekly, hourlong Farm to Spoon tour for a maximum of 12 people. First, the group meets and feeds the friendly goats a snack of chips, fresh fruit and yard trimmings.

From the farm’s vantage point 1,700 feet up the slopes of Hale­akala Volcano, they admire spectacular views of Maui’s central isthmus, north and south coasts, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe as they learn about land management, goat care and a variety of fruits. Woodburn-Rist and Rist have planted papaya, banana, lemon, lime, tangerine, mango and more that might be used for new Haleakala Creamery products in the future.

The next stop is the barn. “After I give a milking demonstration, guests can try doing it themselves,” Woodburn-Rist said. “Many of them live in cities, so this is a first-time, perhaps once-in-their-lifetime experience, for them. They love it!”

Participants then head to the dairy room, where chilled milk and milking machines are stored. In the commercial kitchen, Woodburn-­Rist explains how fresh goat milk is transformed into cheese, ice cream and caramel sauces, which they are welcome to sample.

“My family enjoys showing visitors our home and giving them a glimpse into life in Hawaii away from the beaches,” Woodburn-Rist said. “Getting acquainted with adorable goats, having the chance to help with milking and tasting delicious products that are made fresh here every day — our farm is all about fun, and we’re looking forward to introducing new products and experiences as our dream continues to unfold.”

—

IF YOU GO: HALEAKALA CREAMERY

>> Where: 170 Hoomaikai Place, Kula, Maui. Advance reservations are required. Drop-ins cannot be accommodated.

>> When: Fridays at 10 a.m.

>> Cost: $30 per person; $20 for children aged 4 through 12. Kamaaina rates are $20 and $15, respectively (you must have a Hawaii ID and call or email to receive the discounts).

>> Info: 808-756-3958, email icecreamfarm@gmail.com or go to haleakalacreamery.com.

>> Notes: Wear casual, comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes. The tour goes over uneven, sometimes rocky terrain. Participants must be mobile (the farm is not accessible to those with disabilities). There isn’t much shade, so wear a hat or visor and apply a liberal dose of sunscreen.

—

5 FUN FACTS ABOUT GOATS

>> About 9,000 years ago in the Middle East, goats became one of the first animals to be domesticated.

>> Goat’s milk is higher in calcium and vitamin A than cow’s milk. It’s also easier to digest and has less lactose than cow’s milk, so it’s a good alternative for people who are lactose intolerant. Goat meat is lower in fat and cholesterol than beef, pork, mutton and poultry.

>> Goats don’t have upper front teeth; instead, they have a hard dental (gum) pad, which helps them tear and grind their food.

>> There are about 200 breeds of goats, ranging from 20 to 250 pounds in weight and from 2 to 4 feet in height. They live 8 to 18 years. Goats are known for their balance and agility. Some species can climb trees and jump 5 feet high and 12 feet in a single bound.

>> Cashmere and mohair are luxury yarns spun from goat fibers. Cashmere comes from the winter undercoat of the Cashmere goat. Although it’s soft, light and fine in texture, it provides more warmth than sheep’s wool. The curly fleece of Angora goats is transformed into mohair thread that can be woven, knitted or crocheted. Mohair garments are strong, light, insulating and moisture wicking.

Sources: Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, American Goat Federation

Cheryl Chee Tsutsumi is a Honolulu-based freelance writer whose travel features for the Star-Advertiser have won several Society of American Travel Writers awards.