Hawaii News

City auditor slams Honolulu Zoo

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.

Despite the city’s efforts to regain accreditation for the Honolulu Zoo, the Waikiki attraction continues to be plagued by an ineffective and ill-defined relationship with the Honolulu Zoological Society, as well as operational deficiencies and staff shortages that have led to unnecessary overtime costs, according to a report released by the city auditor this month. Read more

