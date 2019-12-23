comscore Pearl Harbor could get first new dry dock since 1943 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pearl Harbor could get first new dry dock since 1943

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.

A surge in demand for attack submarines has the Navy examining building its first new dry dock at Pearl Harbor since World War II or creating a 650-foot floating dry dock. Read more

