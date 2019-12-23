comscore Sweep at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor uncovers hundreds of violations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sweep at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor uncovers hundreds of violations

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.

Illegal homeless encampments, derelict boats, and piles of trash were back at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor weeks after a November enforcement sweep that netted 550 violations. Read more

