Hawaiian Telcom's owner to be sold for $2.6 billion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Telcom’s owner to be sold for $2.6 billion

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:17 p.m.

Hawaiian Telcom, one of the two largest telecommunications providers in the islands, is poised to have its second out-of-state owner in two years. Read more

