comscore Judge gives dog abuser 1 year in prison | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Judge gives dog abuser 1 year in prison

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:10 p.m.

Steven Boos, the convicted animal abuser who fled the state before serving his 30-day prison sentence for repeatedly injuring and nearly killing a small silky terrier, told a judge that he simply played too rough with the 7-1/2-pound dog and didn’t mean to harm the pet. Read more

