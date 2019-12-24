comscore Neil Abercrombie calls on Tulsi Gabbard to resign from Congress | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Neil Abercrombie calls on Tulsi Gabbard to resign from Congress

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

The former governor says Gabbard’s missed votes and absence from her district are “unacceptable.” Read more

Previous Story
Maui Land & Pineapple to sell Kapalua water assets

Scroll Up