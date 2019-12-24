comscore Nadamoto forms campaign committee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Nadamoto forms campaign committee

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:02 p.m.

Acting Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto informed the state Campaign Spending Commission on Friday that he organized a campaign committee, a strong indication that he might dive into the 2020 election for the four-year job. Read more

