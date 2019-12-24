Retailers hope for a boost in sales as last-minute shoppers hit the malls

The parking lot at Kahala Mall was packed Monday afternoon as last- minute shoppers looked for bargains days before Christmas. Read more

The parking lot at Kahala Mall was packed Monday afternoon as last- minute shoppers looked for bargains days before Christmas.

Many shoppers were looking for last-minute gifts to put under the tree, while others were enjoying the concert by Moanalua High School’s brass quintet and string ensemble that was taking place near sparkly letters spelling out “Aloha” and poinsettias stacked like a tree at center stage.

The holiday shopping season this year is six days shorter compared with last year, according to Kahala Mall marketing manager Jessi Everett, so the center and its retailers adapted with earlier promotions.

“As of last week Friday, schools are now all on break,” said Everett in an email, “and especially this past weekend and today, we’re seeing a lot of traffic with the bustle of last-minute shopping, families dining out, and people enjoying the live entertainment we’ve hosted in Center Court.”

On Christmas Eve today the mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Macy’s Kahala will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“All of our merchants have prepared very well,” said Everett. “They’re ready for this last influx of customers. They kept up their merchandise stock. We’ve seen a lot of really unique gift items especially from our locally-owned stores, in great price ranges, and most stores have great promotions running right up until Christmas.”

Among the shoppers was Rainelle Matsuoka of Honolulu, a recent graduate of Chaminade University, who received a bachelor’s degree in education and will be starting a new job as an elementary school teacher.

“I was busy with school,” she said.

Matsuoka was shopping for a gift for her mother. She said both Kahala Mall and Ala Moana Center were busy and that finding parking required patience.

Ashley Kurose of Honolulu stood in line with her daughters, ages 2 and 4, in red dresses, to take a last-minute photo with Santa.

Kurose, who works at one of the mall’s retail stores, said she had been busy, so she was doing everything, including shopping, last minute.

The Kahala Mall Santa will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a break from 2 to 3 p.m., today near Macy’s.

Pearlridge Center in Aiea was also bustling Monday, according to General Manager David Cianelli, who said foot traffic has been very strong since mid-December but has picked up significantly since the weekend. He expects steady foot traffic up to 6 p.m. today.

Pearlridge Center is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, although tenants with exterior entrances might have varying hours.

“Starting on Thanksgiving itself, Pearlridge Center tenants have been offering great values on hot gifts,” said Cianelli in an email. “From locally owned boutiques to national chains like Macy’s, tenants have been very creative in offering the products and the prices that our community has wanted to see this holiday season.”

Though there are always some last-minute shoppers, the National Retail Federation noted in late November that more than half of consumers already had started holiday shopping, meaning the holiday season has grown far beyond the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In an annual survey, NRF found 56% of shoppers, however, expected to buy their last gift in the week leading up to Christmas.

NRF expects holiday retail sales in November and December — excluding auto dealers, gas stations and restaurants — to increase between 3.8% and 4.2% over 2018 to total between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion.

Consumers say they will spend an average of $1,047.83 this holiday season, up 4% from last year.

Cianelli is optimistic the center’s holidays sales will be up this year compared with 2018, although final figures will not be available until January.

Part of the excitement this holiday season, he said, is due to the multimillion- dollar renovation that the center completed earlier this year, as well as the addition of new stores and services.

“We expect the ‘second season’ from Dec. 26 through New Year’s Day will be robust as well, as customers return to Pearlridge to use gift certificates and take advantage of post-Christmas promotions,” said Cianelli.

CHRISTMAS EVE SHOPPING HOURS*

>> 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Ala Moana Center, Pearlridge Center, Windward Mall, Kahala Mall

>> 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Waikele Premium Outlets

>> 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Ka Makana Alii

* Hours might vary for individual stores at malls.