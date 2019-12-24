comscore USS Arizona and USS Oklahoma to sail again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

USS Arizona and USS Oklahoma to sail again

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:04 p.m.

Navy ships named USS Arizona and USS Oklahoma will return to active duty with the announcement Monday by Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly that two new Virginia-class attack submarines will be named after “heroes of the greatest generation” who died on the famed Pearl Harbor battleships. Read more

