comscore No. 21 Washington denies Hawaii’s rally in Diamond Head Classic semifinal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 21 Washington denies Hawaii’s rally in Diamond Head Classic semifinal

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Washington’s length and its zone defense’s width added up to a 72-61 basketball victory over Hawaii in Monday’s semifinals of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up