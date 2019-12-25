comscore Off the News: Goodbye to HECO, MECO, HELCO | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Goodbye to HECO, MECO, HELCO

The principal utility for the state finally unified around one name: Hawaiian Electric. No more confusing acronyms: HECO on Oahu with MECO on Maui and HELCO on the Big Island. Read more

