Off the News: Goodbye to HECO, MECO, HELCO

The principal utility for the state finally unified around one name: Hawaiian Electric. No more confusing acronyms: HECO on Oahu with MECO on Maui and HELCO on the Big Island.

There was something nicely old-world sounding about “Hawaii Electric Light Co.,” though, recalling when, at the start, the light bulb was the only thing being powered. In fact, it’s reminiscent of the inventor: Edison Electric Light Co. began 141 years ago.

Meanwhile: Any ideas for a new acronym? People do like shortcuts.

Time to move off Mauna Kea

It’s well past time to clear the blockade staged on Mauna Kea Access Road. Since those opposed to construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope encamped there in mid-July, Hawaii has spent about $15 million coping with law enforcement and other matters tied to the standoff. Given the state’s struggles to fund taxpayer basics like public schools and public health matters, such down-the-drain spending is plain wrong.

The state’s Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resource Management has advised protesters to clear the road by Thursday or face arrest. Here’s hoping the law will be enforced in a cordial manner.