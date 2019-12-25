comscore Doctors continue to leave Hawaii, contributing to ongoing shortages | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Doctors continue to leave Hawaii, contributing to ongoing shortages

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.

More than 150 doctors left the state this year, while another 91 retired and 123 decreased their work hours, contributing to the ongoing physician shortage throughout Hawaii, according to a report from the Hawaii Physician Workforce Assessment Project that was recently submitted to the state Legislature. Read more

