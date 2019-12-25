comscore Kahuku Wind farm opponents take fight to zoning board | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kahuku Wind farm opponents take fight to zoning board

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:26 p.m.

The nonprofit Keep the North Shore Country is taking its fight against the Kahuku wind project to the Honolulu Zoning Board of Appeals, charging that the city wrongfully permitted the turbines to be located closer to homes and schools than should be allowed under the Land Use Ordinance. Read more

