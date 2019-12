The Avalon Group has announced a new hire and two new promotions. Read more

The Avalon Group has announced a new hire and two new promotions:

>> Caleb Kim was hired as an international investor asset manager. Kim joined Avalon earlier this year, bringing in over 15 years of experience in international business development in Asia and North America. Most recently Kim served as liaison executive for the chairmen of various Korean institutional companies, including the chairman of Hansol Group of the Samsung family.

>> Phillip Keipper has been promoted to vice president and principal broker of Avalon Realty. Keipper has been with Avalon since 2001 and has helped develop the management operations for Avalon. The retired naval officer has a degree in microbiology from Ohio State University and a master’s degree in physics from the Naval Post Graduate School in California.

>> Amanda Choo has been promoted to marketing manager of Avalon Group after joining the company last year as its marketing coordinator. Choo attended the University of Hawaii at Manoa where she was part of Servco Pacific’s marketing team, specializing in digital customer engagement.

