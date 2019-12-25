comscore Volunteers continue search for missing boy, 6 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Volunteers continue search for missing boy, 6

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Family, friends and community members are hoping for a Christmas miracle that a missing 6-year-old autistic Hilo boy named Benjamin “Benny” Rapoza will be found alive. Read more

Previous Story
Democrats test whether voters will shrug off impeachment

Scroll Up