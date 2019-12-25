comscore 3 takeaways from Hawaii’s 38-34 win over BYU in the Hawaii Bowl | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

3 takeaways from Hawaii’s 38-34 win over BYU in the Hawaii Bowl

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

With its 38-34 victory over BYU in the SoFi Hawaii Bowl, the University of Hawaii football team finished an excellent season the way it started it — with an exciting victory over a brand-name opponent. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 24, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up