Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Invest in keeping Ala Wai boat harbor safe

  • Today
  • Updated 5:33 p.m.

With DLNR’s division of Boating and Ocean Recreation resetting for a third P3 try, the 2020 Legislature should support a tighter watch on activity and upkeep at Ala Wai harbor to prevent further declines on the 11-acre parcel of docks, slips and now-vacant land. Read more

