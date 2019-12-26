Oahu solar permits issued in November double
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 8:56 p.m.
The number of photovoltaic permits issued in Honolulu County more than doubled in November from the year-earlier period.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
The number of photovoltaic permits issued in
Honolulu County more
than doubled in November from the year-earlier
period, according to data
compiled by Marco Mangelsdorf, who tracks rooftop solar permits and is president of Pro Vision
Solar.
There were 775 permits issued by the City and County of Honolulu compared with 314 in November 2018.
Through the first
11 months, there were
3,792 permits issued, up 46% from 2,597 in the year-earlier period.
“The island’s, and the state’s, PV industry is on track to have its best year since 2016,” Mangelsdorf said. “The mainstreaming, as in affordability, availability and benefits, of batteries as a key component to
new PV system sales is a big contributing factor.”
Mangelsdorf said the
reduction of the federal investment tax credit from 30% to 26% on Jan. 1 also has been a boost in getting homeowners and businesses to go solar this
year.
Ranking PV companies by permits pulled, RevoluSun leads the way year to date with an increase
of 47%. It is followed
among the top permit
pullers by Hawaii Energy Connection, up 98%; Alternate Energy, up 96%; PetersenDean, up 1,272%; Sunrun, down 65%; Vivint Solar, up 367%; EcoSolar,
up 132%; P&T Solar, up 104%; Tesla, down 8%;
and Amcon Companies, which doesn’t have a
comparative number
since it pulled no permits
in 2018.
Solar permits pulled year to date that included storage totaled 74%.
“In big PV states on the mainland, the percentage
of systems including storage doesn’t even go above 10 percent,” Mangelsdorf said.