Recent deaths spur review of military base security | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Recent deaths spur review of military base security

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Navy and Marine Corps are conducting a broad review of security measures in the face of insider threats, following three violent incidents at Navy bases since Thanksgiving, including the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard fatal shootings on Dec. 4. Read more

