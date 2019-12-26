8 Days a Week: Your Guide to the Week Ahead in Honolulu

Plan your week ahead with this comprehensive list of family-friendly events, courtesy Play. Read more

THURSDAY

Village Crafter’s Holiday Gifts: Crafts, stocking stuffers and home decorations; all proceeds support programs at Hawaii’s Plantation Village. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Hawaii’s Plantation Village, 94-695 Waipahu St. 489-1509

Dirty Feet Crew Presents Clubhouse Sessions: EDM from local dance-music group, with DJs Chance King, Pancho and Skinny. 9 p.m., Electron Room, HB Social Club, 1680 Kapiolani Blvd. 18+. No cover. 946-1343. 808ne.ws/ClubhouseSessions2019

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Oh Solo Wainwright — An Evening with Rufus Wainwright: American-Canadian singer, songwriter and composer known for his sweet, smooth vocals was nominated for a 2009 Grammy for his album “Rufus Does Judy.” 6:30 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $45-$55. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

FRIDAY

Kapolei Winter Holiday Art Fest: Locally handmade arts and crafts; hosted by the Handcrafters and Artisans Alliance. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club (pool level lobby). 808ne.ws/KapoleiArtFest2019

Rad: The ’80s Party: Dance the night away with hip tunes from the days of big hair, Walkmans and Rubik’s Cubes, with Drink from the Alawai (rock/alternative), Kwali, Yung Hawaii and Jehzan (hip hop) and ‘A Collective, Kokoke Kaulana and Nadia (island/Hawaiian). 9 p.m., The Studio, HB Social Club. $10. 946-1343, hbsocialclub.com

Kaleidoscope at Downbeat Lounge: Live indie-rock performances by The Chronies and The Oceanographers, and a special acoustic performance by rockers The Granite Saints. Kaleidoscope is a platform for indie bands to perform music ranging from punk to soul to disco to folk. 9 p.m., Downbeat Lounge, 42 N. Hotel St. $21+. $5. 533.2328, holdmyticket.com

Good Vibes Vol. 004: Dance party presented by Sama Entertainment. TILA, 9-10 p.m.; Skurttle b2b That One Scrub, 10-11 p.m.; Step Bros, 11 p.m.-midnight; LANDONSVMA midnight-1 a.m., Electron Room, HB Social Club. 18+. $5. 946-1343, hbsocialclub.com

SATURDAY-MONDAY

Queen Kapiolani’s 185th Birthday Evening Tours: A royal celebration will be held similar to what took place during the 19th century at the height of the Hawaiian monarchy. Enjoy shimmering decorations and live music. $15-$150. 5:30-9 p.m., Iolani Palace. 522-0822, iolanipalace.org

SATURDAY

The Last Laugh Improv Comedy Show: Improvisers will perform together on pickup teams. Music and dancing after the show. Presented by Think Fast Improv. 7-9 p.m., The Studio, HB Social Club. $10. 946-1343, hbsocialclub.com

Tom Segura — Take It Down Under Tour: Comedian has made numerous TV appearances, including Netflix specials “Disgraceful,” “Completely Normal” and “Mostly Stories.” 7 p.m., Hawaii Theatre Center, 1130 Bethel St. Sold out. 528-0506, hawaiitheatre.com

Karaoke with Live Music from the Aloha Karaoke Band: Sing onstage with the Aloha Karaoke Band while they play your favorite songs live. 8-11 p.m., Study Hall Sports Bar and Grill, 1019 University Ave. 744-8444. alohakaraokeband.com

Space Laces and Must Die! — Apocalypse Online Tour: Dance/electronic music. Part of the Apocalypse Online Tour. 9 p.m., HB Social Club. 18+. $25. 946-1343, eventbrite.com

Storm — live concert recording: Hawaii-based metal group, a two-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner, is comprised of vocalist Sandy “Storm” Essman, guitarist Brian Spalding, bassist Darren Soliven and drummer Gerard K. Gonsalves. Cyclone Prime and Aaronsrod open. 9 p.m., Anna O’Brien’s, 2440 S. Beretania St. $10. 946-5190, fb.com/STORM808

SUNDAY

Native Hawaiian Holiday Pop-Up Makeke: Local artisans and crafters. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Windward Mall’s Center Court. windwardmall.com

“Christmas Around the World” — Voices of Aloha Holiday Concert: Traditional, classic, contemporary and Hawaiian holiday tunes. 5 p.m., harpist; 6 p.m., concert, Kawaiahao Church, 957 Punchbowl St. 256-1414.

The Last Laugh Improv Comedy Show: Improvisers perform together on pickup teams. Music and dancing after show. Presented by Think Fast Improv. 7-9 p.m., Heart Moon Bistro, 2334 S. King St. $10. 892-4945, jazzhonolulu.com

MONDAY

IntoxiKa: Group members Thomas Mackay, Augie Lopaka Colon Jr. and Ernie Provencher play classic Les Baxter compositions. 6-9 p.m., La Mariana Sailing Club, 50 Sand Island Access Road. 848-2800, lamarianasailingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY

Lanikai Woes Day Run/Parade: Annual New Year’s Day event. 7:30 a.m. Begins at Aalapapa Drive; proceeds to Mokulua Drive; ends at Aalapapa Drive. Lanes reopen at approximately 10 a.m.

Blues Wednesdays at OnStage: Kevin Coleman and The Flat Five will perform West Coast jump, Chicago and Texas blues. 7:30-10 p.m., OnStage, 802 Kapahulu Ave. 738-0004

THURSDAY (1/2)

Jazz Vespers at St. Peter’s: Reggie Padilla (saxophone), Starr Kalahiki (vocals), Dan del Negro (piano) and Ian Sheridan (bass) will perform. 6-7 p.m., St Peter’s Episcopal Church, 1317 Queen Emma St. 533-1943, StPetersHonolulu.org

Hawaii Slam’s First Thursdays: Poetry competition and live entertainment, hosted by Hawaii poet laureate Kealoha. 7:30 p.m., Crossroads, HB Social Club. $3-$5. 387-9664, hbsocialclub.com

Straight No Chaser: Popular acappella touring group, active for more than two decades. Blaisdell Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$69.50. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com