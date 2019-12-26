comscore After 60 years of intimate theater, the Ladies Drama Club seeks new members | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

After 60 years of intimate theater, the Ladies Drama Club seeks new members

  • By Rasa Fournier, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 4:09 p.m.

In a spacious community room atop a Makiki high rise, a dozen chairs face three music stands. Read more

Previous Story
Review: Lastest episode of “Star Wars” franchise frantically ties up loose ends

Scroll Up