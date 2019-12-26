Carl Cox returns to Hawaii to see the aughties off with a blast

Carl Cox is a global catalyst of dance music present, past and future, a pioneer and superstar who has transformed the electronic music landscape. Read more

Carl Cox is a global catalyst of dance music present, past and future, a pioneer and superstar who has transformed the electronic music landscape.

From its underground infancy to the billion dollar industry it is today, Cox has helped raise the profile of dance music culture, from an iconic 15-year residency at the Space Ibiza disco in Spain to his electronic music show, BBC Radio 1’s Essential Mix, attracting 16 million listeners worldwide.

Honolulu will get the chance to ring in 2020 and close out the decade with the beloved British house and techno DJ and producer at the Republik Tuesday night.

BORN IN Barbados and raised in London, Cox’s career behind the decks began in 1988. He quickly became a popular fixture in the ’90s British rave scene. and as his reputation spread, grew to be revered by the casual fans of EDM and adored by the hardcore dance-music purist alike.

Cox has put his indelible mark on the club scene worldwide for the better part of four decades and counting. Bringing the infectious energy as a mainstay at Ultra Music Festival in Miami and Tomorrowland in Belgium and headlining countless festivals abroad have helped him earn the moniker “King Cox.”

The last time Cox headlined here, he saw off the millennium in 1999, with “Phuture 2000” at Kakaako Waterfront Park.

Back then, gas was less than $1.50 per gallon. Bruno Mars was a 14-year-old student at Roosevelt High School. Jason Momoa was a budding actor on “Baywatch Hawaii” and June Jones was in his first season at the University of Hawaii and just led the Rainbow Warriors to the best single season turnaround in NCAA history.

Cox kicked off New Year’s Eve festivities by playing for 15,000 fans on Australia’s Bondi Beach, then literally trekked back in time across the international dateline to welcome the new millennium at Kakaako. The event was broadcast on BBC Radio 1, live on the radio and internet to millions around the world.

Not only was it the biggest dance music event to hit the state, the family friendly celebration was endorsed by then-Governor Ben Cayetano as the state’s official millennium party.

Fast-forward to his long-awaited, upcoming Honolulu invasion. Cox said it is long overdue, and he can’t wait.

“I had to come back and put it on the map based on how important this party was to me 20 years ago,” he said.

“It’s imperative that I am able to put my flag in the sand knowing that I did something amazing. Hopefully I can replicate or even better it.”

WITH HIS infectious smile and one-of-a-kind sound selections, Cox has continued to display the youthful exuberance and spunk that make fans wait for his signature shout out, “Oh yes, Oh yes!”

“When it came to DJing, it just felt natural to me,” he said, calling from Australia. “I do see myself as someone who’s made a lot of people happy and I know I have been able to share my gift for the love of music because of it that; it makes me happy knowing that I’ve done that.”

Cox, whose vinyl collection exceeds 150,000, is ranked 35 on this year’s DJ Mag Top 100 DJs — ahead of notables like Diplo and Deadmaus, for what it’s worth. Not only does Cox hold the distinction of being the highest ranking techno DJ on a list, he is also the list’s elder statesman. He topped the publication’s rankings in 1997.

Now 58 and very much at the top of his game, he has adapted to changing times without changing his core values.

“People often ask me, ‘Why have you been around for so long? How come you don’t play the main stage of festivals and you are still able to maintain that stature?’ ” he said.

“I think it comes down to who you are as an individual and your approach.

“What’s got me through so much in life is I have this inimitable gift of sharing the love of music, that’s kind of the bottom line,” he said.

“What gets me up in the morning is a sense of my self-purpose and I’m very happy with that. I’ve always been a positive person when it comes to doing anything in life.”

Achievements aside, Cox said he finds personal joy in bringing happiness to others.

“I love playing to people. I love the idea that I’m able to play an obscure record that I love, knowing that it’s great or good, and people react to it,” he said.

“It’s not like an overground versus underground scenario. There are so many great records being made that, for me, I still want to find that tune that can make a difference. I pursue that as much as I can.”

“The idea behind music, at the end of the day, is to discover it and experience it. When you play the records that everyone knows, to me the job is already done, the record has already become what it is. I like to find music which you can’t define, but you’re experiencing it.

“A lot of people like the idea that I’m still doing that. I found a niche for myself because of the way I find and explore music. There is a lot of music to be had based on discovery.

“Through technology and how that’s changed the face of everything, we’re still jumping into a brave new world. I’m looking forward to see what happens in the next 10 years.”

—

CARL COX

>> Where: The Republik, 1349 Kapiolani Blvd.

>> When: 9 p.m. Tuesday

>> Cost: $75