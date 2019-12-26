comscore ExtraFamily: Snowy fun without the freezing cold | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

ExtraFamily: Snowy fun without the freezing cold

  • By Kyle Sakamoto
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Most children in Hawaii don’t get to play in real snow, so on Saturday the Hawaii State Library will provide an opportunity for them to make their own pretend snow at the “Snow Play Time” activity. Read more

Previous Story
Review: Lastest episode of “Star Wars” franchise frantically ties up loose ends

Scroll Up