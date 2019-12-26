ExtraFamily: Snowy fun without the freezing cold

Most children in Hawaii don’t get to play in real snow, so on Saturday the Hawaii State Library will provide an opportunity for them to make their own pretend snow at the “Snow Play Time” activity. Read more

Most children in Hawaii don’t get to play in real snow, so on Saturday the Hawaii State Library will provide an opportunity for them to make their own pretend snow at the “Snow Play Time” activity.

When water is added to Insta Snow powder, the mixture erupts into a fluffy powder. The process looks like something you’d see in a science classroom. The powder is cool to the touch, nontoxic, doesn’t melt and is easy to clean up.

The first-time activity is perfect for kids ages 4 to 7. Participants must register; there is space for 12 children.

Once they get their hands on the powder snow, it’s up to keiki whether they want to make snowballs, snowmen, snowflakes or anything else they’d like to try.

Since the product doesn’t melt and lasts for a few weeks, children’s librarian Amy Lau-Kurozumi said children will be allowed to take a handful or two home.