Howie Mandel takes the glove off and still laughs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Howie Mandel takes the glove off and still laughs

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It may sound silly until it starts making sense. Howie Mandel doesn’t take a vacation unless it includes work. Most relevant for Honolulu, the 64-year-old stand-up comic/actor/author wouldn’t be here to celebrate New Year’s Eve if he weren’t doing at least one show here. Read more

