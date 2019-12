“Ho‘onani: Hula Warrior”

By Heather Gale

An empowering celebration of identity, acceptance and Hawaiian culture, based on the true story of a young girl in Hawaii who dreams of leading the boys-only hula troupe at her school. For ages 6 and up.

“They Called Us Enemy”

By George Takei

A stunning graphic memoir recounting actor-author-activist Takei’s childhood, imprisoned within an American internment camp during World War II. Experience the forces that shaped an icon in this gripping tale of courage, country, loyalty and love. For ages 13 and up.