To Do: Patton Oswalt, Old Dominion, Matthew Morrison, Ken Jeong

JAN. 4

Patton Oswalt, a self-described “pudgy guy talking about ‘Lord of the Rings,’” brings his often dark, often sarcastic, but always funny brand of humor back for a good time.

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $45-$65 / hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

JAN. 4-5

Have a joyful New Year with Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” performed by the Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra and the Oahu Choral Society.

7:30 Jan. 4, 4 p.m. Jan. 5 / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $36-95 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

JAN. 5

With a hint of rap amidst its classic style, Old Dominion has emerged from backing-band status to chart-toppers. They’ve been named Vocal Group of the Year by the Academy of Country Music the last two years running.

8 p.m. / Blaisdell Arena / $48.50-$63.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

JAN. 10

Matthew Morrison played the cool teacher on “Glee,” but he cut his teeth on Broadway, where he appeared in the productions “Footloose,” “The Rocky Horror Show” and “Hairspray.” He’ll bring his dancing and singing talents to town.

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $69.50-$89.50 / hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

JAN. 18

We all know exactly who Ken Jeong is: an oft-befuddled judge on “The Masked Singer,” an actor, standup comedian and — physician(!). He’ll show that laughter is the best medicine with two shows.

7 and 9:30 p.m. / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $48.50-$63.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

• Pop diva Mariah Carey has had more No. 1 singles than anyone except the Beatles. March 10, Blaisdell Arena, $65.75 to $255.75, ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000• Hall & Oates, pop music’s top-selling duo, return to Honolulu. 7:30 March 27, Blaisdell Arena, $59-$129. ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000