comscore Pro field almost set for Hawaii Tourism Pro-Junior Challenge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Pro field almost set for Hawaii Tourism Pro-Junior Challenge

  • By Ann Miller, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The annual exhibition is Jan. 7, the Tuesday before the Sony Open in Hawaii — the PGA Tour’s first full-field event of the year — at Waialae Country Club. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 25, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Dec. 26, 2019

Scroll Up