Letters: Natatorium pool is integral; Tulsi serves us all; No good jobs in Hawaii

Natatorium pool integral part of WWI memorial

How odd that the Waikiki Natatorium War Memorial destruction crowd would wait until after a five-year public study to offer its proposal.

Not as odd, however, as their arguments for demolishing Hawaii’s World War I monument and installing a pale replacement miles away (“Instead of Natatorium, move memorial to DeRussy,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 22).

No disrespect for Fort DeRussy. It is a beautiful, important resource, especially for military families.

But if you really wish to “respect the intent of the memorial builders,” it is inappropriate to transfer our WWI memorial there.

Hawaii built the War Memorial Natatorium in the 1920s to honor WWI volunteers. We did it by giving people a place to enjoy freedoms those volunteers protected. We purposefully built a unique, beautiful place to swim.

Yes, the Natatorium is behind graceful arches. Yes, a stone listing honored war dead was later installed nearby. But the swimming venue itself — not the arches, not the stone — is the memorial.

A stone near a pool for military families — a pool closed to the public — would not “respect the intent of the memorial builders.” Neither would a “memorial arch” near a stone near a non-public pool.

Mo Radke

President, Friends of the Natatorium

Banks should not fund exploitation of Arctic

Kudos to investment bank Goldman Sachs for deciding not to fund exploration of natural resources in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

The Obama administration wanted ANWR preserved. The present Trump administration, as well as some in the Alaska legislature, want to explore and exploit. The notion of exploring and destroying for profit is sickening. ANWR is sacred for the indigenous peoples there and their lifestyle.

Our present generation must preserve ANWR for posterity. Alaska is our “Last Frontier.” Pope Francis’ encyclical “Laudato Si” stresses conservation and respect for the Earth.

I commend Goldman Sachs for its bold stance. May others follow its prudent and wise lead.

Lawrence M.O. Chun

Kailua

Gabbard serves us all, not just Democrats

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard not only represents the Democrats, she represents all parties regardless of party affiliation in this state.

She is not one who is a follower or who does what her party tells her to do. She has shown that an elected representative is for all the people.

What is wrong with Hawaii? I believe she has served our state effectively and will pursue other avenues.

God bless.

Ethel Lundberg

Kaneohe

Gabbard should resign if she won’t do her job

She can’t get elected as a Republican, so becomes a Democrat. She gets elected to Congress, then announces she’s running for president. She says she supports our veterans, but misses voting on bills regarding veteran benefits. She claims she’s working for peace in the Middle East and human rights, but visits President Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

She was elected to represent Hawaii, but takes up residence in New Hampshire. She collects a paycheck as one of only two Hawaii congressional representatives, but doesn’t show up for work to vote for measures that affect her constituents.

If she’s not going to represent her constituents or even bother to cast a vote, she should resign and stop collecting a paycheck that she clearly isn’t earning.

At least U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard understands the terms “job abandonment” and “double speak.”

No moral compass, no problem.

Deborah Ishihara

Hawaii Kai

Loss of good jobs and TMT will hurt Hawaii

The continued exodus of Hawaii doctors means a reduction in the quality of life. That is also the effect of the loss of qualified teachers from the public schools.

The cause is obvious — the cost of living is unaffordable for many. That is also a principal cause of homelessness and a general loss of population.

The only solution is a stronger economy, but that is easier said than done. In the short run, wages will have to increase significantly in tourism and related businesses.

In the long run we will need new industries that pay better.

In view of these needs, the opposition to the new telescope on Mauna Kea seems suicidal. Without new technology, the economic outlook for Hawaii seems bleak.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

Senate impeachment trial would be a sham

President Donald Trump and his Senate supporters insist that the impeachment hearings were a “sham.” They contend he did not commit any impeachable crimes. If he did, he should be removed from office not by Congress, but by the voters in the 2020 election.

To comply with the president’s demand, the House should not send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for a “sham” trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is doing everything he can to have the president acquitted. (It’s inappropriate and unethical for the jury foreman to collaborate and work with defendant Trump’s attorneys on the trial that must be heard by an impartial jury of senators.)

Our representatives performed their solemn duty to protect and defend the Constitution and the laws of our country by impeaching the president for violating his oath of office.

Now, let the voters — not the biased senators — decide whether Trump should be removed from office or not.

William T. Kinaka

Wailuku

Participating in census important for our state

As 2019 comes to a close, 2020 brings in a new year and a new decade.

Ten years ago, Hawaii participated in Census 2010 and, unfortunately, not many of us completed the census.

We have a chance in 2020, from April 1 to July 31, 2020, to bring more federal dollars to our beloved state. Please do your part and complete the census. For every person who does not participate, we lose $2,600 per person.

Hau‘oli makahiki hou.

Georgette Stevens

Nanakuli

