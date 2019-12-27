comscore Letters: Natatorium pool is integral; Tulsi serves us all; No good jobs in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Natatorium pool is integral; Tulsi serves us all; No good jobs in Hawaii

  • Today
  • Updated 7:09 p.m.

Hawaii built the War Memorial Natatorium in the 1920s to honor WWI volunteers; Tulsi Gabbard is not one who is a follower or who does what her party tells her to do; Without new technology, the economic outlook for Hawaii seems bleak. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Police need training; No proof of Trump crime; Trust letter carriers

Scroll Up