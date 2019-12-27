comscore Off the News: Always the season to reduce DUIs; Mighty fine restoration for Chinatown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Always the season to reduce DUIs; Mighty fine restoration for Chinatown

  • Today
  • Updated 7:11 p.m.

Holiday partygoers should take note that the season’s unannounced impaired-driver checkpoints will continue to pop up through New Year’s Eve; Kamaaina should applaud the pending restoration of the Wo Fat Building. Read more

Off the News: Warm up wallets for sashimi; Firecrackers by the numbers

