Off the News: Always the season to reduce DUIs; Mighty fine restoration for Chinatown

Always the season to reduce DUIs

Holiday partygoers should take note that the season’s unannounced impaired-driver checkpoints will continue to pop up through New Year’s Eve. The welcome Honolulu Police Department tactic aims to reduce drinking-related traffic injuries and deaths.

According to the state’s latest year-to-date figure, Hawaii’s overall number of traffic fatalities — regardless of impairment status — is approaching last year’s tally, with 106 from the start of 2019 to Dec. 17. During the same period last year, the count was 112. This year’s fatalities include 47 involving motor vehicle occupants, 36 pedestrians, 20 motorcycle and moped riders, and three bicyclists.

Mighty fine restoration for Chinatown

Kamaaina should applaud the pending restoration of the Wo Fat Building, famous as a banquet hall and for the iconic look it contributes to Chinatown.

The partnership Mighty Wo Fat LLC is planning a boutique hotel there. It’s a project of The Mighty Union, a development group also working in Austin, Portland and other cities.

Although several spots already have been nicely repurposed as bars and eateries, it’s great to see the historic sense of place, what’s left of old Honolulu, being restored as well.