Hawaii shopping malls still ringing with holiday spirit and deals

Shopping malls were bustling the day after Christmas with the holiday spirit and a touch of self-indulgence.

Stores advertised after-Christmas sales, some deeply discounting merchandise, while others offered buy one, get one half off.

University of San Francisco student Jessica Siquig, 24, just landed a teaching job and was on winter break shopping with her proud mom at Pearlridge Center.

“She’s taking me shopping for some ‘teacher’ clothes,” she said. “She’s my wallet.”

Rose Vierra, store manager at T&C Surf, said customers were doing a variety of things: “We’ve been having a lot of exchanges, getting store credit on returns. A lot of people are finding nice items for themselves using their gift cards. It’s been a really good flow.”

The Christmas spirit still seemed to permeate the mall.

Grace Suyenaga, 40, of Moanalua, was at Santa’s Pen where she was picking out an ornament to personalize for her brother’s blended family. “My nephew’s moving from Thailand to be with his dad, so I want to make sure he’s included” on the ornament for next Christmas.

Lorien Kuster, 27, a teacher on winter break, said she’s carrying on a family tradition.

“Every year, my family gets a family ornament, so I’m a little behind the curve,” she said.

Kuster said she purchased a hibiscus tree representing “five humans and a dog,” with each little hibiscus getting a name on it.

While others have shifted to online shopping to take advantage of holiday deals and have their purchases delivered to their doorstep, the mall is still a gathering place.

Many students were on winter break or off from work, and the mall was a nice place to spend time alone or with friends and family with lots of activities and distractions. The mall also was a good place to meet for a meal or a snack.

Dozens of Starbucks customers queued up Thursday afternoon, waiting to get fortified with caffeine for a long night of shopping.

Kids were taking multiple trips on the kiddie train ride. Teens were singing in the karaoke booths. Adults in need of holiday stress relief were getting massages.

Others were still in shopping mode hoping for discounts and deals.

Christina Lamport, 45, was visiting from Keaau with her daughter, Valerie, 14: “It’s all about her today. Tons of clothes. This is her Christmas gift. Can’t find anything on the Big Island.”

The teen opened up a shopping bag full of clothes for $48 from Forever 21, and another from Pink.

Her Auntie Mary Pugh, 42, scored nine bottles of Bath & Body Works vanilla bean lotion for $23.

Nine-year-old Dallas Duclayan of Mililani snagged a real deal on a leather jacket regularly priced at $280 from Macy’s.

“He got it for $80,” said his mom, Tess Duclayan. “I just got a blouse. It was 50% off at Forever 21.”

Jao Fortig, 21, was hoping for a 20% discount on some Skechers shoes, but the pair he wanted wasn’t on sale.

“It is what it is,” he said, and seemed OK with having to pay full price.

Grandma Lorraine Wicklund, 74, had carefully picked out Christmas gifts for her grandkids, even consulting with their mom, her daughter.

She hit a home run with one grandson but said the 14-year-old “wasn’t happy” with a shirt.

But he’s keeping it anyway. “I can use it for soccer,” he piped up.

Wicklund was with her family and had a bag full of shoes that needed to be exchanged.

“We have all the wrong sizes,” she said.

Despite the discounts being offered, Dylan Jack, a salesman at Aloha Soap Factory, said of business on the 26th, “It’s better before Christmas. Before Christmas everybody comes to buy. After Christmas everybody comes to return.”