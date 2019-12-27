Matson takes delivery of large containership

Hawaii ocean cargo transportation firm Matson Inc. took delivery in San Diego on Thursday of the largest combination container/roll-on, roll-off (con-ro) ship ever built in the United States. Read more

Hawaii ocean cargo transportation firm Matson Inc. took delivery in San Diego on Thursday of the largest combination container/roll-on, roll-off (con-ro) ship ever built in the United States.

The new ship, christened Lurline, is the first of two Kanaloa Class con-ro vessels being built for Matson by General Dynamics NASSCO at a combined cost of about $500 million. It is also the third of four new vessels that Matson is putting into service between 2018 and 2020. Lurline will make its maiden voyage to Hawaii next month, departing Oakland and Long Beach, Calif., on Jan. 9 and 11, respectively, and arriving in Honolulu on Jan. 15.

Named in honor of the ocean deity revered in Native Hawaiian culture, Matson’s Kanaloa Class ships are built on a 3,500 20-foot-equivalent- unit (TEU) vessel platform. TEUs are the standard unit of measurement for container capacity.

The ship is 870 feet long and 114 feet wide with a deep draft of 38 feet and a weight of over 50,000 metric tons.

The Lurline is now Matson’s largest ship. It is also one of Matson’s fastest vessels, with a top speed of 23 knots, helping ensure on-time deliveries in Hawaii from Matson’s three West Coast terminals in Seattle, Oakland and Long Beach.

Both new Kanaloa Class vessels will have an enclosed garage with room for approximately 500 vehicles, plus ample space for rolling stock (which is either towed or self-propelled) and breakbulk cargo (general cargo or goods that do not fit in or utilize standard shipping containers).

The vessels also will feature green technology, including a fuel-efficient hull design, environmentally safe double- hull fuel tanks, freshwater ballast systems and the first Tier 3 dual fuel engines to be deployed in containerships serving West Coast ports.