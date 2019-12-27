comscore Matson takes delivery of large containership | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Matson takes delivery of large containership

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii ocean cargo transportation firm Matson Inc. took delivery in San Diego on Thursday of the largest combination container/roll-on, roll-off (con-ro) ship ever built in the United States. Read more

