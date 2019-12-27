comscore Officials reach a truce with Mauna Kea protesters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Officials reach a truce with Mauna Kea protesters

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim has struck a deal with the protesters on Mauna Kea, with Kim pledging there will be no construction activity and no police action on Mauna Kea. Read more

Previous Story
Coast Guard searching for overdue helicopter off Kauai

Scroll Up