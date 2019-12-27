On the Move: Kaiser Permanente Hawaii
- By
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Seven doctors have joined Kaiser Permanente Hawaii facilities on Oahu.
Seven doctors have joined Kaiser Permanente Hawaii facilities on Oahu:
>> Kristie Akamine is a hospitalist at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.
>> Debleena Dutt joins the cardiology department at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.
>> David Kalir practices internal medicine at Kaiser Permanente Mapunapuna Medical Office.
>> Misao “George” Kawamura practices internal medicine at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office.
>> Jonathan Kitayama joins the pathology department at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.
>> Kale Whalen practices emergency medicine at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.
>> Laura Winter joins the occupational medicine department at the Waipio Medical Office.