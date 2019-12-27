On the Move: Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

Seven doctors have joined Kaiser Permanente Hawaii facilities on Oahu. Read more

>> Kristie Akamine is a hospitalist at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.

>> Debleena Dutt joins the cardiology department at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.

>> David Kalir practices internal medicine at Kaiser Permanente Mapunapuna Medical Office.

>> Misao “George” Kawamura practices internal medicine at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office.

>> Jonathan Kitayama joins the pathology department at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.

>> Kale Whalen practices emergency medicine at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.

>> Laura Winter joins the occupational medicine department at the Waipio Medical Office.