comscore Ferd Lewis: University of Hawaii attendance proof that not everyone loves a winner | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: University of Hawaii attendance proof that not everyone loves a winner

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Noting the yellow “do not cross” tape strung across the entrances to aisles on the upper level at Aloha Stadium before Tuesday’s SoFi Hawaii Bowl, a visitor from Utah inquired if it might be a crime scene. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Dec. 26, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard - Dec. 27, 2019

Scroll Up