Hawaii Tennis Open loses big names Maria Sharapova and Kei Nishikori, but the show goes on

The NBA didn’t invent load management. Fans — and organizers — of various sports have always had to deal with big-name athletes sitting out or not appearing for various events … especially all-star games, or events with the “exhibition” tag.

“That’s why I didn’t mention any names,” said Mufi Hannemann, after it was revealed just hours before the start of the Hawaii Open that five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova — who was heavily advertised as a star to see at the annual holiday pro tennis tournament here — would not be coming.

Hannemann learned back when he was involved with the Pro Bowl that you never know when a star will pull out. The former Honolulu mayor was at Thursday’s media session serving in his current role as president of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, which works closely with the Hawaii Tourism Association, the major sponsor of this tournament.

So, he was among the dignitaries who said a few welcoming words. Then, a few minutes after the media session host confirmed Sharapova would be absent due to “unforeseen circumstances,” defending men’s champion Kei Nishikori made his own announcement when the players were introduced.

Nishikori, No. 13 in the WTA rankings and hugely popular among fans from Japan, hesitated when asked by the host how he felt about playing this week.

“Well … Unfortunately I cannot play this week,” he answered. And then he asked (too late, of course): “I should say this now?”

Nishikori added that recovering from a nagging injury is “on track,” but his elbow is not better enough to compete.

“I have to see week-by-week when I’m coming back, but, um, yeah, hopefully I can enjoy watching these guys and learn something,” he said.

With the Australia Open looming next month no one wants to aggravate an injury now. Speaking of aggravation, if ticket-buyers complain that Sharapova and Nishikori are out, they might be referred to the following note on the event’s web site.

Disclaimer: While the Hawaii Open contracts all players and will endeavor to ensure all player commitments, injuries sometimes happen and withdrawals are possible. Player appearances are subject to change.

Three days ago, tennisworldusa.org reported that Sharapova would play Misaki Doi in one Hawaii Open semifinal.

Some of around 500 in attendance at Thursday’s play-in matches thought that was still the deal. They hadn’t heard the former world No. 1 was out.

“I’m disappointed to announce my withdrawal from the Hawaii Open,” Sharapova said in a statement provided by tournament officials. “I find myself needing a little more time and preparation before my first tournament back. I wish I could be there to see my fans who were coming to watch me play.”

Three-time Hawaii state high school champion Alyssa Tobita replaced Sharapova, and 18-year-old rookie pro Brandon Nakashima of San Diego took the place of Nishikori.

Tobita was overwhelmed by No. 152 Yanina Wickmayer, 6-1, 6-1.

“She has a powerful serve that she places well,” Tobita said of Wickmayer, who is nearly a foot taller than her. “This was a great opportunity, and I’m grateful. It shows that some of my shots, even if they’re good, they might not be as good against this level (of player). You can never be complacent, I know what I have to work on.”

In the other match, it was the replacement player who dominated, as Nakashima ousted Christian Harrison, 6-1, 6-0.

In Friday’s men’s semifinals, Nakashima plays Taylor Fritz and Sam Querry takes on Jordan Thompson. In the women’s semis, Angelique Kerber plays Doi, and Wickmayer meets Danielle Collins.