On the Move: Hawaii architecture firm AHL

Hawaii architecture firm AHL has announced two promotions and the addition of six new members to its team:

>> Russel Echiverri has been hired as a technical designer, providing architectural drafting, design and construction administration on hospitality and residential projects. Prior to joining the company, Echiverri was a designer and special instructor at Northwind Architects in Juneau, Alaska.

>> Odette Guillermo has been hired as a technical designer, working on the Nanakuli Health Care Center. Guillermo previously worked as a designer in Dubai, Singapore, Vietnam and many other countries.

>> Aline Ishii has been promoted to federal contracts manager. Ishii has worked at AHL for 12 years and is serving as the liaison between AHL and the contracting officer for several federal joint venture contracts.

>> Arynn Ishikawa has been hired as a studio administrator for AHL’s government, health care and educational projects. Prior to joining the company, Ishikawa worked for the Walt Disney Co. for 16 years.

>> Leslie Kekona has been appointed senior project accountant for AHL’s retail and hospitality projects.

>> Catherine Kenjo has been promoted to associate project manager after working for AHL for three years. In her new role she will manage all renovation projects at Tripler Army Medical Center.

>> Jia Ming Li has been hired as a designer, providing drafting, architectural and Revit 3D modeling assistance to federal government projects. Li was a previous intern with AHL and is finishing up his Doctorate of Architecture degree from the Universit of Hawaii at Manoa.

>> Matt Loudermilk has been named designer, working on a preliminary master plan proposal for a sustainable research campus accompanied with a sustainable living community in Windward Oahu. Loudermilk most recently interned at Carleton Hart Architects in Portland, Ore.