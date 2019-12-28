comscore ‘The Eddie’ expected to go with big waves forecast | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘The Eddie’ expected to go with big waves forecast

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:12 p.m.

With the largest swell of the season expected to peak late Monday for Oahu’s north and west shores, “The Eddie” could be a go. Read more

Previous Story
Pali Highway scheduled for New Year’s Day closure for tree removal

Scroll Up