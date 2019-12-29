comscore K-Drama: Tae Su faces surprising betrayal on ‘Flower’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | K-­Drama

K-Drama: Tae Su faces surprising betrayal on ‘Flower’

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

This week’s synopses of Korean dramas televised on KBFD TV. Read more

Previous Story
Five-0 Redux: The Best of ‘Hawaii Five-0’ 2019

Scroll Up