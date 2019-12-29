K-Drama: Tae Su faces surprising betrayal on ‘Flower’

THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES

“Flower in Prison”

Episode 7

6:45 p.m. today

Oknyo receives a mission from Tae Su. Donned in a mask to conceal her identity, Oknyo faces the risk of getting exposed by Taewon. Tae Su faces an unexpected betrayal. Oknyo finds Tae Su injured.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. today

Oknyo witnesses Tae Su’s death. Won Hyeong orders Sun Ho to get rid of Oknyo after hearing Oknyo witnessed the killing of Tae Su. Oknyo is sent to prison as a felon. Someone attempts to kill Oknyo.

“VIP”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Monday

Jung Sun asks Sung Jun whether they still have a fighting chance at fixing their relationship. Sung Jun embraces her. Yu Ri begs Sung Jun to break it off with Jung Sun so they can be together. Sung Jun is faced with a difficult decision.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Mi Na comes clean with Hyun Ah about her dealings with Director Bae. Hyun Ah musters up her courage to reveal a secret about Director Bae that’s she’s kept bottled in. Mi Na tells Jung Sun the shocking truth about the sender of the text that started her turmoil.

2019 SBS Music Festival (Special)

5:30 p.m. Wednesday

This music festival brings together the top Hallyu (Korean Wave) stars including BTS, Chungha, GOT7, Monsta X, Twice and many more. Korea’s best and brightest K-pop stars of 2019 fill the stage with their spectacular performances. A delight for both K-pop and Korean culture lovers.

“Summer Dream”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Because he is a single father, Hwang Mansik was not able to register 7-year-old Yena as his daughter without her mother. In order to do so, he meets a beautiful bar hostess named Mihui and offers her a deal that would benefit them both.

“My Mom”

Episode 37

7:45 p.m. Friday

Seeing how happy Jeong-ae and Il-nam are together, Dong-joon can’t help but be sad for his late mother. Yoon-hee becomes anxious with Tae-heon and asks him if Ha-na is his daughter.

Episode 38

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Hyun-sook asks Sang-moo about Young-jae and their relationship. Sang-moo asks Young-jae out for drinks. Il-nam invites Jeong-ae’s family to his house. Tae-heon shows up at Yoon-hee’s shop.

